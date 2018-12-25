Share:

ISLAMABAD - The audit report 2017-18 blamed National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) for the non-finalisation of National Transport Policy, which is under preparation from last many years while it also recommends recovery of over Rs.3.72 million from eighteen experts on account of government’s one-third share in consultancy fee received.

NTRC was established in 1974 to provide research and development support for planning and appraisal of transport sector projects/plans in a coordinated and cost effective manner. Presently, it is working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Communications. However, this organisation is considered as one of the most inefficient government organs as there is no substantial work done by its expert in last many years.

NTRC had launched a project titled Technical Assistance for Transport Policy with a cost of 21.550m and Rs. 4.016m was incurred during 2005-12.

Audit observed that that NTP has not been approve so far while its last draft was submitted by NTRC to government in 2009. It maintained that despite availability of funds, the lapse considerable time and non-finalisation of transport policy is a failure on the part of NTRC. Furthermore, it suggests that the targets and objective of said project could not be achieved, which loosed the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, in a separate audit objection, it is stated that according to rules one-third of any fee in excess of Rs.5000 paid in year to a government servant for his services rendered in Pakistan shall be credited in general revenues and as per the decision of the high court such fee had to deposit by every expert in treasury.

Audit observed that an amount of Rs.3.720 million is outstanding against eighteen officers of NTRC since 2013 under this head and they did not deposit the same in government treasury despite the lapse of four years, which resulted loss to the government.

The audit recommends that the amount outstanding against the officers should be recovered at earliest and same shall be deposited into government account while the National Transport Policy should be finalised as well.

The audit report stated further that the management of NTRC did not cooperate regarding aforementioned paras and their reply are still awaited.