KARACHI - Omair Sana Foundation (OSF) in collaboration with Sindh Police organised a blood donation camp for thalassaemia suffering children at Police Headquarter Ajmeer Nagri West Zone where males and females police personnel donated their blood.

SP Headquarter District West, Shajahan Khan, General Secretary Omair Sana Foundation and Hematologist Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari and others addressed the opening ceremony of blood donation camp held at Police Headquarter.

DSP West Zone Javed Khan, Inspector Abdul Majeed and others were also present on this occasion.

Addressing on this occasion, SP Shajahan Khan said helping the thalassaemia suffering children is the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassaemia children depends on blood transfusion thus a blood donation camp held for contribution from police department.

He said Omair Sana Foundation is struggling for elimination of thalassaemia from society and Sindh Police is ready to support organizations like OSF and others.

Eminent Hematologist Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari said there is no voluntary blood donation culture exists in Pakistan. He said arrangements of blood for thalassaemia children are tough task but enthusiasm of Sindh Police is commendable.

He thanked IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, Aamir Farooqui and others high ups of Sindh Police for their support in this cause.

He said Sindh Police personals have set example by donating blood as different organizations have been facing acute shortage of blood to provide blood to children suffering from this blood disorder.

Dr Ansari appealed to youngsters to come forward for blood donation to thalassaemia suffering children to save precious lives.