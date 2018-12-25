Share:

KARACHI - Karachiites have set an example of their dedication with book friendly behaviour as huge number of visitors visited different stalls of Karachi International Book Fair 2018 on fourth-day of event continued since Friday, December 21.

The book festival attracts huge number people including citizens, political leadership, foreigners and students. On fourth day of international book fair Russian Consul General Dr Aleksandr Khozin, Ex-Education Minister Sindh Pir Mazhar Ul Haq, PTI leader Mumtaz Bhutto, MQM Pakistan Leaders Syed Sardar Ahemd, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Ali Subzwari and other eminent literary personalities visited the book fair.

Chairman Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBA) Aziz Khalid, Convener KIBF Owais Mirza Jameel, Deputy Convener Waqar Mateen and others welcomed political leadership, social workers, educationists and other dignitaries.

Russian Consul General Dr Aleksandr Khozin while talking to the organizer after visits of different book stalls said new era of technology between Russia and Pakistan have been started and there is urgent need to improve coordination in education sector as well. He appreciated the KIBF management for arranging international level book festival and vowed to hold cordial meetings in future.

He suggested that Russian and Pakistani publishers to find new ways to take advantage of education abilities of both countries. On this occasion, Ex Education Minister Sindh Pir Mazhar ul Haq said dedication and enthusiasm of visitors have showed that people still love books reading. He said an educated person can change destination of whole family through education.

He appreciated the organizers for successfully holding book festival for the last 14 years. He said book fair gives immense pleasures to visitors.

Chairman PPBA Aziz Khalid while talking to media persons, said attracting huge number of book lovers under one roof is not easy task but team efforts made this task easy. He informed that PPBA team work continue throughout the year to make this five-day long event successful.

Khalid said national and international books are available for readers at Expo Centre. He recalled that “I felt ashamed when paid visit of mega Delhi Book Fair where big number of international publishers participated and established their stalls in 13 halls”.

He said this incident motivated him to organize mega international book fair in Pakistan and this dream become possible with dedicated team work of PPBA.

The event was also attended by school goers while special public attraction was seen in book translated in various languages, including Urdu, Sindhi, Persian, Punjabi, Pashtu and other.

A huge collection of books and magazines in English and Urdu were attracted a large number of attendants.