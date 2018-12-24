Share:

OKARA-Former state minister for information and PTI MPA Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that the book has a key role in human life, and it is the time to struggle for book culture among students and public.

He was addressing a big gathering at the concluding day of three-day Book Mela arranged by the public sector newly-established E-Library at the district complex.

He said especially to the students that they must visit libraries to get general knowledge and latest information now available on internet and the E-Library had full facility for all the age groups of individuals.

More than 15 different book stalls were established by the various publishers in the E-Library compound which was the first book exhibition in the city. Samsam Bukhari assured to cooperate at all levels for further development of the library.

This book mela was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan who appreciated the E-Library administration headed by Ibrahim Warriach with his staff.

The intellectual writer Dr. Arif Siddiqui on the 2nd day of the book mela while addressing the visiting students and other book lovers highlighted the importance of book under the slogan ‘Revival of Reading Culture’ participated by the E-Library, administration.

Allah Almighty had blessed the law of knowledge superiority over all laws.

He especially advised the students that they only had distinction if they develop the habit of book reading beside their school/college books.

This extra book reading knowledge would give them the special identification among the other fellows. He said that political and religious leaders cannot change Pakistan.

Only the book culture reading can bring the change in the society, as the West, particularly the Great Britain had benefited itself with the habit of reading.