NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Tuesday | December 25, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
6:00 PM | December 25, 2018
CTD arrests five members of proscribe outfit
5:30 PM | December 25, 2018
‘Quaid’s Day’ should not be a holiday, CJP lambasts govt
4:53 PM | December 25, 2018
Panama papers, fake accounts' JIT reports case studies how states fail: PM Imran
4:11 PM | December 25, 2018
UK anti-Islamism activist Tommy Robinson blames establishment for axing his site
3:25 PM | December 25, 2018
FM Qureshi appreciates China's role for peace in Afghanistan
3:13 PM | December 25, 2018
COAS acknowledges contributions of Christians in defence of Pakistan
3:05 PM | December 25, 2018
PM Imran assures equal treatment of minorities in Naya Pakistan
2:38 PM | December 25, 2018
Shk Rasheed inaugurates new freight train at Karachi Station
2:10 PM | December 25, 2018
PPP accepts court's decision, says CM Sindh
1:44 PM | December 25, 2018
Pakistan condemns attack in Kabul
1:41 PM | December 25, 2018
Trump mulling firing treasury secretary Mnuchin amid Dow Jones fall
1:35 PM | December 25, 2018
Turkey resolved to enter east of Euphrates in Syria as soon as possible
1:20 PM | December 25, 2018
PHF delays Pakistan Hockey Super League once again
1:18 PM | December 25, 2018
Nawaz Sharif to challenge court's verdict in Al-Azizia
12:35 PM | December 25, 2018
Pakistan heading towards prosperity under leadership of Imran: Sh Rasheed
11:39 AM | December 25, 2018
Dense fog engulfs different districts of Punjab
11:30 AM | December 25, 2018
Governor of Mexican state dies in helicopter crash: reports
11:30 AM | December 25, 2018
Protecting rights of minorities Govt’s top priorities: Fawad
11:19 AM | December 25, 2018
Pak envoy to US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui resigns
11:08 AM | December 25, 2018
Iranian admiral: US will never be allowed in Iran’s territorial waters
CHANGE
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
CHANGE
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
December 25, 2018
Struggling PM to change nation's destiny
December 20, 2018
No change without a transition strategy
December 17, 2018
Climate change inducing seasonal respiratory, skin complications
December 16, 2018
Climate change talks run into extra time
Top Stories
3:05 PM | December 25, 2018
PM Imran assures equal treatment of minorities in Naya Pakistan
5:30 PM | December 25, 2018
‘Quaid’s Day’ should not be a holiday, CJP lambasts govt
1:44 PM | December 25, 2018
Pakistan condemns attack in Kabul
8:18 PM | December 24, 2018
Maryam slams ‘blind revenge’ against Nawaz Sharif
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus