Share:

Christians all over the world, including Pakistan, are celebrating Christmas today on 25 December.

Special services will be held in Churches across the world to celebrate the festival.

In their separate messages, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have extended warmest greetings to Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas and commend the community's sincere efforts for socio-economic development of the country.

The President in his message said the government of Pakistan holds sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

The Prime Minister in a tweet message wished a happy and peaceful Christmas to all Christian citizens.