ISLAMABAD - The Christian community settled in unregistered localities of the city are expecting the new federal government to formulate a policy enabling them to visit their holy places in other countries with ease.

Shezan Danial is a resident of France Colony, an unregistered locality of Christian community situated by the posh bungalows of Sector F-7. Above one hundred homes are constructed on the bank of a drainage ‘nullah’ where approximately two thousand inhabitants are residing in poor living conditions.

The houses built are unstructured while, the unhygienic livelihood on the bank of dirty drainage ‘nullah’ shows that vast population including children could become victims of any epidemic disease if it broke out there.

However, Danial, who was elected as a local councillor in previous local bodies’ election on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is busy in making arrangements of Christmas celebrations.

Being part of the management committee of the Christmas celebrations and public representatives, he is looking into all arrangements as political dignitaries will visit to express solidarity with the community.

“The community is struggling for its rights since inception of the country, but is receiving unfulfilled promises by every government,” he said.

Shezan Danial said that the believers of the Christian faith lived with the wish of visiting their holy places in the world, however; no government ever paid serious attention to address their problem. “Each one in this community lives with the hope that a day will come when he or she will be visiting Vatican or the birth place of Jesus and many die with this hope in their hearts,” he said.

Danial said that no government in the past took measures to make special agreements with countries having holy places of Christians. He said that non-existence of such a policy had put the community on difficult visa procedures who wanted to visit the holy places.

“It is impossible to visit Israel where Jesus Christ was born and it is very difficult to visit Vatican also,” he said.

He said that the community wanted from the government to take measures and draft a bill addressing these fundamental rights of the Christians and give it as a present to the community.

Government remained focused on working for easy visa procedures for Sikh and Hindu community, because communities living on both sides of the border share same religion and holy worship places. “But nothing on ground has been done for Christian community,” he said.

He said that government opened Kartarpura border in few months, so demand of Christian community should also be met on speedy grounds.

Out of nearly 20 million Christian community members, 65,000 are living in the federal capital where the government has given them no property rights.

The families deprived of property rights also face difficulties as the administration has failed in providing alternative shelters to them in other areas.

The community which lives with poor financial conditions however celebrates Christmas every year with zeal and zest by cooperating with each other.

The preparations start around December 20 and everyone according to his or her financial position contributes for decorating the Charismas Tree and Crib.

Danial said that each set-up costs between Rs5,000-Rs10,000 and it is built with bamboos, mud and wild grass.

He said that the educated community of the city comes to their living areas and celebrate the event with them; however, still there is a segment that views them with the discriminatory lens.

“The capital administration during Christmas celebrations creates hurdles and restrict the community’s arrangements in their living areas,” said Danial.

He said that community has faced serious financial problems as the aid has also been reduced for them and all the financial burdens are carried by people living here.

“Earlier, the missionary departments were supporting the community but strict regulations also impacted the aid the community received earlier,” he said.

The community is living without legal rights of having gas, power and water and now it has been directed by the authorities that France Colony Church will be shifted to Sector G-10. “It is not logical, the church must be there where the community lives,” he said.

Danial said that practically, the community celebrates Christmas in isolation, however; always keeps its hope alive of having equal rights.

“The biggest Christmas gift for the community will be the one when each Christian of the country will have the permission of visiting the birthplace of Jesus,” he said.