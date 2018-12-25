Share:

KARACHI - The narrow lanes, inundated streets, broken houses, frequent power breakdowns and illiteracy, these are the real circumstances of Christian community in the country that are celebrating Christmas-eve with religious zeal and fervour and pray for the prosperity of Pakistan on Monday.

They are celebrating Christmas throughout the country. Karachi’s Holy Trinity Church, known for its unusually tall steeple, held midnight Mass and morning Mass on Tuesday.

“We are celebrating the day, under the shadow of fear and dark,” commented peter James, a residents of Phar Gunj, small Christian neighborhood at North Nazimabad, “May our country will get more success, and follow the path of religious harmony under the direction of our founder Quaid-e-Azam.”

In all Christian’s residential colonies, were decorated with twinkling lights and stars, and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons bedecked trees, streets, houses and churches. Wreaths were hung outside stores buzzing with last-minute shopping on Christmas-eve.

Xmas trees, fairy lights, Santa caps and snowmen dotted different areas while groups in large number sung ‘carol’. They attended special services at the churches, where prayers were offered.

Preparations for the Christmas season in Pakistan began at the beginning of December. Many re-paint and redecorate their homes, and some people put up Christmas decorations. Many buy shoes and new clothing for their kids, something they only do once in a year, and family outings to zoos, parks, and beaches are common this time of year.

“Many Christian leaders who got chance to get in government’s platform also have failed to do work for the community,” complained Peter James, adding that “I wish our Christian leaders also work for their community.”

“However, only education can do work for Pakistan toiling class,” he concluded.

BILAWAL GREETS CHRISTIANS

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the Christian fraternity on the Christmas on December 25th.

In his message on the auspicious day of X-Mass, he very cordially felicitated them on their religious celebration of the Christians all over the world, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Christmas provides the message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood, adding, “We need to imbibe these teachings to make our tomorrow better than our today.”

The PPP Chairman said that there is dire need for inculcating the values of love, forgiveness and reconciliation that has never been as great as it is today.

He said that the PPP is the only vibrant and safeguarding political platform that ensures equality of human beings and always discourages the disparity and religious violence against the minorities particularly the Christian and hence the Christians feel comfortable in PPP alone.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished a very warm “Marry Christmas to all Christian brothers and sisters of the world especially Pakistani Christians.