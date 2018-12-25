Share:

LAHORE - The festival of birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated with much religious fervour and respect every year on 25th December all over the world, including Pakistan. As the month of December starts, many Christmas related activities can be seen at homes, in churches and in public places where Christmas trees are decorated and cake cutting ceremonies are held; furthermore gifts are exchanged and Christmas Father distributes gifts among children and adults etc. In the midst of all these activities there is always a possibility to miss the real meaning of Christmas.

The event of the birth of Jesus Christ has divided human history in two parts, i.e. B.C. (before Christ) and A.D. (“anno Domini” in the year of the Lord). Lord Jesus Christ.