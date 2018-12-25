Share:

KARACHI - City Council Karachi nominated Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar as chairman of the Coordination Committee of the Council and elected 27 candidates of Council Committees unopposed.

The council’s meeting, which was held in the Hall of KMC Building on Monday, was chaired by Akhtar in which Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra and Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala were also present.

The city council adopted a resolution for making the Mayor as chairman of the Coordination Committee of the Council under rules 28(5) of the Sindh Councils (Conduct of Business) Rules 2016. During the meeting, the 27 city council committees members who submitted their papers were also declared successful unopposed.

The committees included the Administrative affairs Committee(7members), Finance Committee(7members), Legal Affairs Committee(7members), Media Management Committee(13members), Parks Committee(15members), Veterinary Committee(14members), Land Committee(7members), Katchi Abadees Committee(7members), Estate Committee(7members), Charged parking Committee(7members), Municipal Utility Charges Committee(7members), Sports & Culture Committee(15members), Recreation Committee(15members), Medical Committee(13members), Mother & Child health Committee(13members), Investment Promotion Committee(13members), Fire Brigade & Civil Defense Committee(13members), Health Committee(13members), Works Committee(Civil) (13members), Works Committee(E&M) (13members), Naming Committee(15members), Coordination Committee(15members), Ethics(Code of Conduct) Committee(13members), Planning & Development Committee(7members), Education Coordination Committee(13members), Foreign Affairs Committee(13members) and Business Relations Committee(13members).

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar congratulated all the successful members of the city council in the election for council committees and said that, “we are all united for solving city issues and would jointly work them”.

He said the city government wanted that the council committees should be made functional as soon as possible and in this connection he would met the parliamentary leaders of all parties soon.

The city council’s parliamentary leader Aslam Afridi also congratulated successful candidates of the council committees and expressed that all parliamentary leaders would sit together for solving the problems of city.

The council also offered fateha for martyrs of Sehwan tragedy and for the husband of former Naib City Nazim Ms Nasreen Jalil.