Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Christian community on their holy festival of Christmas.

In his message issued on Monday, the chief minister said that birthday of Jesus Christ is sacred occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims, adding that it provides an opportunity to promote mutual love, affection and bilateral relations. “In line with the injunctions of Islam, respect and honour of all the Prophets of Allah Almighty is our religious obligation and faith on Jesus Christ and all other Prophets is an integral part of Islam. Promotion of brotherhood, tolerance, harmony and love and affection is the essence of the teachings of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Buzdar said that role of the Christian community in national development, service of ailing humanity as well as promotion of education along with their patriotism are beyond any doubt. It is sanguine that Christian community is playing an active role in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said all religious communities enjoy complete religious rights under the constitution. They have complete freedom to live their lives according to their faiths.

The chief minister said that “Christians are a peace-loving community and respectable for all of us. We equally share the joys and happiness of the Christian community.” He said that “we all have to join hands to promote love in the society. On this holy occasion, the whole nation should make a commitment to play an active role for the betterment of the country.”

CM’S MESSAGE ON QUAID’S BIRTHDAY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom movement is a beacon of light for the entire nation.

Under his dynamic leadership, the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent was materialized. In his message issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, harmony and affection was the dream of founder of the nation and “we are living as an independent nation due to the hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles as well as a statesman and courageous leader whose leadership is a role model for the Pakistani nation. Transforming the country as one Pakistan for both the rich and the poor is a commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he is striving for materializing the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that sayings of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon of light and harbinger of prosperity of the country. Pakistan can get rid of crises by following the sayings of the founder of the nation, he added. In fact, Pakistan can be made a true Islamic welfare state by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam, he said.

The chief minister said that there is no room for terrorism, fanaticism and sectarianism in the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. “We will have to move forward by promoting the national agenda in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam so that Pakistan could achieve its lost glory. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam will be given a practical shape under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and everyone will have equal access to socio-economic justice. Similarly, dream of making Pakistan a true welfare Islamic state will also be fulfilled in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will utilize all our energies to achieve this goal. We should also make a commitment on this day to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for the bright future of the country,” he concluded.

CM FOR FOOLPROOF SECURITY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planed on birthday of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that full opportunities will be provided to the Christian community so that they could celebrate their Christmas festival in a peaceful and conducive manner. Every possible step should be taken for the protection of life and property of people and complete implementation of the plan devised for the security of December 25 should be ensured, he said.

“Nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of people. Special attention should be paid on the security of churches, bazaars and public parks and additional force should be deployed wherever needed,” he said.

He directed that police and other law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active to fail the nefarious designs of the enemies. Similarly, effective monitoring of the security plan should be conducted and police officers should remain in the field,” the chief minister concluded.

DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

Spokesman to the chief minister Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Nabeel, accused of killing a boy and a girl in Manawaan, has been arrested and the police are investigating the crime.