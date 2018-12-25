Share:

LAHORE - Blanketed by fog, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe cold wave on Monday, disturbing rail and air traffic besides hampering vehicular movement on major inter and intra city routes including Motorway and National Highway.

Biting cold caused low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore.

Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Fog started falling in the evening and become so dense at midnight that visibility reduced to zero in open areas.

Dense fog caused closure of portions of Motorway besides hampering vehicular movement on inter and intra city routes including National Highway.

Closure of Motorway caused difficulties for the motorists who left with no other option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. Low visibility hampered vehicular movement on almost entire National Highway, from Islamabad to Sukkur.

Less visibility affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Several domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed due to less visibility. Fog also disturbed schedule of trains. Almost all trains reached to their respective destinations hours beyond the scheduled time.

Lesser period of sunshine, snowfall over the hills and winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in the weather during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam was recorded -07C, Astore and Gupis -06C, Gilgit, Kalat and Rawalakot -05C, Hunza and Quetta -04C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Bagrote and Drosh -03C, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Risalpur, Parachinar and Chillas -02C, Kakul, Murree, Bunji, Saidu Sharif and Kamra -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 02C, making Monday the coldest day of current winter.

People preferred to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning.

Excessive usage of heaters in the offices and at home led to low gas pressure in various parts of Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

According to the experts, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.