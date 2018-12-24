Share:

Every 25 December, Christian community of Pakistan celebrate the festivities of the day with full enthusiasm. The Christian community mark the birthday of Prophet Isa, Jesus Christ on this day every year. Pakistan is also learning to celebrate the Christmas. Thus the celebrations of the day prove helpful in promoting interfaith harmony.

Though some time ago, the Christians were as vulnerable to the attacks of terrorists as were any other people, nevertheless, it is also true that the state does realise that it cannot maintain a pluralist and tolerant society at the expanse of excluding any community living in Pakistan. Therefore, it is trying its best to protect the lives and liberties of all minorities, in general, and that of Christians, in particular. At present, the Christian community is safer than it was some years ago.

Interestingly, 25 December also marks the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The founding father thought that the inclusiveness of religious minorities in all walks of national life was imperative for creation of an inclusive society. Have we succeeded in keeping the Quaid’s vision of Pakistan alive? Even the most optimistic individual will say that we succeeded in keeping Quaid’s dream but partially.

If this is the situation, then introspection is what the rulers of the country need before sending the messages of felicitations on the day. The exercise will make the rulers realise that the Christians in Pakistan are the equivalents of the Dalits in India. This religious minority as marginalised – socio-economically – in Pakistan as the Dalit community is in India.

Just protecting lives and liberties, while neglecting the socio-economic uplift of the Christian community, will never ever create a pluralist society. While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is very keen on protecting the rights of the m,norities yet ‘Naya Pakistan’ can only materialise if the minorities also enjoy the fruits of socio-economic uplift.