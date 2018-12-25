Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif from Flagship Reference.

The Judge Accountability Court II Arshad Malik announced the verdict according to which no evidence had been brought reflecting involvement of deposed premier Sharif in Flagship Investments and other off-shore companies.

The verdict stated that the case did not make sense against Sharif in Flagship Investments Reference.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have already been declared absconders in the case.

The judge Accountability Court on December 19 had reserved the verdicts on two references including Al-Azizia Steel Company Ltd and Hills Metals Establishment (HME), and Flagship Investments Limited.

In its July 28, 2017 judgment, the Supreme Court had ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference against Sharif and his sons Hassan and Hussain on Flagship Investments Limited and other companies along with separate references on London flats and Al-Azizia Steel Company Ltd.

Besides Flagship Investments, the other companies include Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited, Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited (formerly Quint Eaton Place Limited), Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited (formerly Rivates Estates Limited), Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc and Capital FZE (Dubai).

Capital FZE was the company whose employment contract and un-withdrawn salaries from the company had paved the way for lifetime disqualification of Sharif from becoming a member of the Parliament.

Many Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supporters criticised the top court’s July 28 judgment and questioned the Sharif’s disqualification after the acquittal in Flagship investments, which was interlinked with Capital FZE.

However, Sharif’s association with Capital FZE cannot be overlooked since his counsel Advocate Khawaja Haris had admitted before the top court during Panama Case hearing that his client had possessed the employment contract (Iqama) of the said company.

The top court had on July 28, 2017 declared Sharif dishonest in terms of Section 99 (f) of ROPA and Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution on account of non-disclosure of his un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets, from Capital FZE Jebel Ali.

Following the accountability court verdict, the NAB decided that it will challenge the accountability court and the Chairman NAB directed legal team to file an appeal after getting certified copies of the judgment of Accountability Court.

The Joint Investigation Team, headed by Wajid Zia, in its final report had concluded that the network of companies being established and dissolved over time appears to have been designed to camouflage the activities of Hassan Nawaz and his companies as well as to create a smoke screen in the way of discovering unaccounted wealth, the purchase of properties in the UK and amassing of wealth and properties.

The JIT attempted to unearth the sources of funds and persons behind the underlying transactions.

Furthermore, the JIT observed that a scheme of revolving funds through inter-corporate financing and through financing from financial Institutions is also evident from the financials of the companies.

The JIT had claimed that Hassan Nawaz failed to provide documentary evidence or motive behind revolving of funds in companies which were incurring losses on a consistent basis.

It had also been observed that the properties of these companies had been mortgaged numerous times to obtain loans from multiple financial institutions and subsequently the loans were retired in time or even before time. A pattern of incorporating loss making companies for revolving of funds and then subsequently ending up being dissolved was also observed.