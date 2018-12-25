Share:

LAHORE - A joint investigation team (JIT)’s report submitted to the Supreme Court held the Zardari and Omni groups ‘guilty’ of money laundering and maintaining fake accounts.

The fake bank accounts are linked to PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and others, the JIT formed to probe the case, told the Supreme Court in a comprehensive report here on Monday.

Submitted before a two-judge bench comprising Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the report claimed that the PPP co-chairperson’s personal expenses were also paid through the fake accounts.

Zardari’s legal team headed by Farooq H Naek and Lateef Khosa appeared before the bench at the Lahore registry.

The court banned the trading and transfers of the properties of the Zardari Group, Bahria Town and Omni Group mentioned in the report and issued a notice to Zardari.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice ordered that the summary of the JIT report be shown on a projector in the courtroom. He berated the Omni Group owners, including Anwar Majeed, who is one of the co-accused in the case.

The top judge remarked during the hearing that it seems that the haughtiness of Omni Group’s owners had not diminished yet, saying that they (the group owners) embezzled the nation’s billions of rupees and are still misbehaving.

The report says that the PPP co-chairperson’s personal expenses were also paid through the fake accounts’ funds. Bilawal House’s expenses were also paid from the same accounts, it adds.

The report states that payments for expenses incurred on the sustenance of Bilawal House’s pets and for 28 sacrificial goats were also made from the fake bank accounts. The CJP was astonished at the report’s finding. He was told that the pet dogs’ food and Rs 2.7m payment of sacrificial goats was also made by Omni Group.

Moreover, it claimed that the expenses of the Zardari family’s residences in both Karachi and Lahore were paid from fake bank accounts. He asked whether the Bilawal House in Lahore was built according to the law. The JIT head replied that the Zardari Group had obtained Rs53.4 billion in loans, of which Rs24b was secured from the Sindh Bank even though the bank could only have advanced a Rs4 billion loan.

The court then asked who owns the Bilawal House in Lahore. It was a gift but the gift was later returned and half the payment was made to Bahria Town, the JIT head replied.

He said it means that this is a nexus of Bahria, Zardari and Omni groups. The JIT official stated that they made payments by switching the companies every time.

He also informed the court that Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi was illegally and unlawfully erected on the state land.

“Zardari Group holds 50 percent shares in it, whereas Bahria Group’s Zain Malik has spent Rs27 billion on it, he replied when the judge asked about the owners of the tower.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency’s JIT report says Rs1.2bn went into the account of Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur from which land was procured in Tando Allahyar and Lahore.

Later, the chief justice issued notices to Asif Zardari, a real estate tycoon and his son-in-law. He also directed that the JIT’s report be forwarded to all the accused. He asked Zardari’s counsel to submit his reply on the report.

The chief justice meanwhile, asked about the appearance of Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz. He strictly ordered his appearance in the court or else he has to face arrest. He remarked, “We are not dependent on anyone; if he doesn’t come then he will be arrested.”

He also regretted that Bahria’s employees were not being paid and they were unable to even pay their electricity bills.

However, the chief justice remarked that the JIT report could not be considered final and complete. He suggested that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah bring all the documents and set up a camp office in Islamabad.

During the hearing, Anwar Majeed’s counsel Advocate Shahid Hamid questioned the apex court’s jurisdiction to hear the case against Omni Group. He was of the view that the top judge could not conduct a criminal trial. However, the chief justice countered the argument, saying the court could do that under Article 184 of the Constitution.

Chief Justice Nisar said, “It seems that Omni Group owners are still sitting on high horses. They have looted billions of rupees of the nation and are still engaged in mischief.”

He added. “It seems that they will have to be shifted elsewhere from Adiala jail. He said that there would be no mercy for Anwar Majid now. He told the lawyer, “You are a counsel and are charging fee. We will hear you, but we have to make a decision.”

He then inquired about the whereabouts of model Ayyan Ali, who has not been facing trial in a currency smuggling case after fleeing abroad. He said, “Where is Ayyan Ali? Has she left Pakistan because she was unwell? If someone goes out of the country due to health concerns, is there a way to bring them back?”

ECL matter left to govt

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), whose JIT had compiled the report as it is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, asked the court to put the names of all the accused on the Exit Control List (ECL). But the chief justice asked the FIA official to approach the interior ministry for the purpose. He said, “They (interior ministry) will take a decision regarding the ECL”.

Troika’s nexus

It termed, “Omni-Zardari nexus - JV M/s Park Lane (AAZ, BBZ & YK) & M/s Parthenon (Front Co. / ‘Straw Borrower’) – a collusive mortgage Fraud to misappropriate Loan through a ‘Straw Borrower’.”

“JIT has placed on record concrete evidence of equity injection from proceeds from Fake A/c & misappropriated loans via a front company (Suroor Investments) in Mauritius/illegal amalgamation of smaller banks,” it says.

The report recommends Omni Group – 83 Companies (including 32 Front / Benami, 23 Shell) to be frozen along with their (hyper-valued) Assets & Assets of Directors mentioned in this section.

Loan, subsidy misappropriation

The report also exposed the role Sindh Bank and the finance minister in loan misappropriation, saying “The JIT has evidences regarding the influence in banks, collusion for misappropriation of loans through front companies versus 100 % control of Sindh Bank by the Finance Department, Government of Sindh.

Regarding subsidy misappropriation, the report says, “The JIT has found impeaching evidence regarding the colorable legislation (N-CPP Subsidy Act 2017), tailored policies (Revival of Sick Industrial Units & Annual Tractor Subsidy Plans – 2013-2016) and retrospective disbursements of N-CPP subsidy steered by the Chief Minister/Finance Minister, Government of Sindh.”

Saying that “JIT has discovered undeniable proofs like vouchers & banking transactions that substantiates the following personal expenditures which uncover the ‘Hidden Beneficiary”, the report gives a long list of the banking transactions and vouchers attributing them to the accused.

Undeclared international assets

The JIT claimed in the report that it found substantial and concrete information regarding the undeclared international assets of Omni Group, Zardari and Talpur. These undeclared assets have been procured through international money-laundering by the Omni-Zardari Nexus and are liable to be taken up with the foreign jurisdictions for asset recovery.

Recommendations

In its final recommendations in the report, the JIT says, “The preponderance of evidence shows that AAZ/FT (Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur) used ‘Omni Group’ as front, influenced the financial institutions/regulators and misused the authority of the Government of Sindh on a very wide scale to amass a great fortune consigning the masses in Sindh to utter neglect and despair. The crime and corruption unearthed in this report is only the ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ – JIT was constrained both in time and scope. However, in the light of the evidence, brought on record, the JIT has formulated very specific recommendations for consideration and approval by this august Forum.”

The Supreme Court of Pakistan constituted the JIT on 05-9-2018 in HRC No. 39216- G of 2018 “for the purpose of conducting a thorough, in depth and incisive investigation and probe into the matter of fake bank accounts.

In compliance of the orders, the JIT undertook the assignment at Karachi. The JIT summoned 885 and examined in detail 767 individuals/witnesses who appeared before it. In order to conduct an incisive probe as directed, the JIT explored 11,500 bank accounts of 924 individuals and companies, 59 STRs and 24500 CTRs that were associated with the 29 fake accounts.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 31.

Talking to the media, after the hearing, Farooq H Naik said, “The case will be heard in Islamabad on Monday.” He said that he had not yet read the JIT report presented to the Supreme Court, and thus refused to comment on it. He added. “We will be given the JIT report tomorrow.”

Earlier, the FIA team investigating the fake accounts recommended a legal course against approximately 415 key individuals and some 172 entities allegedly involved in transactions of approximately Rs220 billion through 104 fake accounts.