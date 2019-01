Share:

The CTD has held five terrorists of proscribed outfit from Gujranwala, while explosives and other weapons were also seized from their possession.

As per report, CTD foiled terror activity as it held five terrorists from. “The arrested terrorists identified as Muhammad Tawaseen, Muhammad Junaid, Munir Ahmed and Taj Shah, were having links with the proscribed organization,” said CTD.

CTD also confiscated explosives and other particulars from the held members of the outfit. They were taken to some undisclosed place for further probe. In a separate act by CTD, in September, eight terrorists were taken into custody from the city.