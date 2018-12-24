Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-District dispute resolution committees (DDRC) will be set up in all districts of the Punjab province to resolve petty disputes of people in a shortest time with less or no cost.

This was disclosed by Punjab IG Police IG Javed Saleemi while addressing police darbar here at District Police Lines. It was his maiden visit to his hometown after taking over office of the IGP. Mr Saleemi said that petty disputes often result in murders so he had sent a law summery for approval to the Punjab chief minister and after its final approval, committees will start functioning within a month.

He pointed out that no political figure would be made member of the proposed committees and only impartial and respectable civil society persons including, educationists, engineers, doctors and journalists will be included in these committees. The IGP claimed that standard operating procedure (SOPs) for working of the proposed committees have been prepared under which petty disputes will be heard and decided by the committees through participation of community so that no case could be registered by police or tried by the courts based on petty issues.

Javed Saleemi informed that each committee will comprise of 20 to 25 members, adding that members of the committees will also be authorised to form sub committees, consisting of three of its members, for specific cases and their recommendation will be final and mandatory for police.

The Punjab IGP maintained that in all such cases which will be resolved by the said committees, discretionary powers of investigation police officers will be abolished and they will have no power to arrest anyone regarding pertaining to such petty disputes. He said discipline matrix system is being introduced under which the system of the suspension of policemen on petty complaints and their reinstatement just within couple of days, will be changed and the SHOs will be allowed to work with liberty. He said a welfare counter had been opened in his office in this regard. Javed Saleemi said every sick policeman will be got treated with police welfare funds.

“It is my bounden duty to restore respect and dignity of the Police Force comprising 200,000 personnel in the province. He claimed there is no shortage of financial recourses in the department, saying ample funds are available which will be utilised for welfare and look after of policemen as early as possible. “A welfare counter has also been opened in IG office at Lahore for the resolving of complaints and issues of the policemen,” he stated.

Two PTI MPAs - Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and Bilal Asghar Warraich, PTI central vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and a former MPA Brig (r) Javed Akram also called on the Punjab IGP on the occasion. Later, Javed Saleemi inaugurated new building of police station at Pirmahal.

During darbar a policeman complained that his father, also a policeman had been martyred in a shootout and the then IGP had announced in 1992 to award Rs300,000 to the family but so far the money could not be paid. Upon which, the IGP ordered immediate payment of the money to the family of the martyr.