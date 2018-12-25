Share:

Different districts of Punjab are experiencing dense fog, badly affecting traffic flow on motorway and highways.

According to a spokesman of Motorway Police, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin and Motorway sections from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra have been closed.

Motorway M1 has been closed from Peshawar to Rashakai.

There is also dense fog on national highway at Thokar, Manga Mandi, Phoolnagar, Jambar, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni and Mian Chanu and visibility limit has reduced from zero to fifty meters.

Drivers have been asked to use fog lights and avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy condition.