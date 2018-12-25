Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment is hosting an Envoys Conferen ce on Economic Diplomacy from December 27-28.

The Conference, which involves participation by Pakistani ambassadors and heads of missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions, will deliberate ways and means to enhance foreign direct investment and trade, particularly exports, said a foreign ministry statement on Monday.

In addition to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the event will be attended by Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer; Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood; Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace the concluding session on December 28.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the 8th Round of political consultations between Pakistan and Egypt was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Special Secretary Syed Hassan Raza led the Pakistani side whereas Egyptian delegation was led by Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Khaled Sarwat.

“The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the strong bilateral ties. They discussed ways and means to strengthen and diversify existing cooperation including in political, economic, trade, investment, defence, education and cultural fields. They underscored the need for exchange of high level visits between Pakistan and Egypt to inject greater content to bilateral relations,” said the foreign ministry statement.

The two sides agreed to realise the true potential of bilateral trade and agreed on certain measures like visa facilitation for businessmen, exchange of trade related information and business delegations and to promote direct private sector contacts. It was agreed to hold 4th session of Joint Ministerial Commission during the first quarter of next year, in Islamabad, it said. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues with particular focus on Afghanistan, South Asia, Palestine, Syria and UN reforms.

There was convergence of views on important issues of regional importance. They noted with satisfaction cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in multilateral forums and agreed to maintain and further enhance it in future, said the statement.