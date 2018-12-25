Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police and other law enforcement agencies brought former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Adiala Jail amid tight security after an accountability court convicted him in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case here on Monday.

AC Special Judge Arshad Malik convicted the former premier and PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and sentenced him to 7 years in prison in Al Azizia case. The court also imposed a fine of $25 million on him and declared him ineligible for ten years.

The security in the city was put on high alert. A comprehensive security plan was also devised by the City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan by stationing around 350 well-equipped cops from Koral Chowk to Adiala Jail to shield the convoy of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Similarly, extra force of traffic wardens had also been deputed on the route by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bin Ashraf to control the traffic and to facilitate the general public.

Personnel of intelligence agencies and Special Branch of Punjab police also assisted the LEAs in maintaining law and order situation in the city. Police patrolled on the route to keep a vigil on suspects and to avoid any untoward movement.

The authorities also beefed up security inside and around the Adiala Jail. The security personnel barred vehicles of PML-N leaders and supporters at jail gate and only allowed the vehicle carrying Nawaz Sharif to enter inside the jail.

“Nawaz Sharif was brought in Adiala jail from accountability court and a medical team conducted his check up at the office of Superintendent of Adiala Jail,” said a senior security official.

The medical board of doctors came from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for medical checkup of the convicted former premier, he said, adding that the condition of the former Prime Minister was stable.

“Nawaz Sharif will be kept in the same compound in jail where he was taken earlier in July 2018,” he said. He added that the PML-N leader will spend a night in the jail and will be airlifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail through a special plane today (Tuesday).

On the other hand, a large number of leaders and supporters of PML-N gathered outside Adiala Jail to express solidarity with their jailed leader. However, they did not try to confront with security personnel deputed to guard the jail.

Earlier in the morning, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Jodat Ayaz visited Adiala Jail and inspected the compound of Nawaz Sharif. Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar briefed the Commissioner about security measures.

A source in security department told The Nation that the investigators of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would shift Sharif to Lahore through a domestic flight of national flag carrier PK-651 today (Tuesday) from New Islamabad International Airport. Sharif would be taken to NIIAP from Adiala Jail under tight security. The flight carrying Sharif would take off for Lahore at 9:15 am from Islamabad, he said.