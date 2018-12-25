Share:

LAHORE : Excellence Delivered (ExD) has signed an agreement with the reputable Descon Corporation Pvt Ltd., to provide managed services for Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). ExD, the leading ERP service provider in the region, is in the business of the implementation, upgradation and management services for Oracle and SAP.

With years of experience in the local industry and a clear understanding of international business practices, ExD is ideally suited for their role in this undertaking. As per the scope of the agreement, ExD will be responsible for delivering support services for companies served by Descon Corporation.

Wasil Amjad, COO Excellence Delivered, said, “We are honored to be chosen as partners in this project and firmly believe that together we can bring great value to Descon Corporation.” With the experience of our team in implementations and support, we will be able to streamline processes and help Descon Corporation attain even greater levels of efficiency.”

Muhammad Farooq, Manager Shared Services, Tahir Ghaffor, Head of ICT Descon Corporation, Wasil Amjad, COO ExD, Hannan Javed, Manager Sales ExD and Muhammad Qasim, Head of Operations ExD were present for the contract signing ceremony.