LAHORE - The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter has expressed strong resentment over absence of regular vice-chancellors in thirteen public sector universities of Punjab, stating that “old system couldn’t fit into new Pakistan”. In a press statement issued here on Monday after a meeting of FAPUASA Punjab, its president Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar said the Punjab government has not even announced the criteria for appointment of vice chancellors. He said the FAPUASA Punjab chapter demands that the provincial government immediately publish the criteria for appointment of vice chancellors to ensure transparency and merit. The FPUASA Punjab chapter president said it would not be right to give extra marks to candidates just on the basis of their PhD from foreign universities.