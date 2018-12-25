Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering to develop a mobile app for filing of online returns with greater convenience as part of its innovative strategy to increase tax base. Databases like National Database Registration Authority, provincial revenue authorities, excise and taxation departments, utility companies and land registering authorities would also integrated with the FBR, Radio Pakistan reported quoting official sources Monday. Under the innovative strategy, the sources said, the FBR would also focus on mapping big businesses and services.– APP