Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi has been killed in a targeted attack in Karachi after unidentified armed men opened fire and fled the scene.

The former MNA was critically injured and the assailants fled the scene. He was then rushed to Jinnah Hospital, where, despite all out efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

According to SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah, unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at car of Ali Raza Abidi outside his residence in Khyaban-e- Ittehad Karachi when he was returning home after visiting a relative. The gun attack took place outside his residence at Khayaban-e-Ghazi.

Abidi remained affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), but had resigned from basic membership of the party in September 2018 citing ‘personal reasons.’

Leaders of the political parties have strongly condemned the murder of the former MNA and condoled with the bereaved family over his death. Meanwhile, the police after registering a case against unidentified attackers have started an investigation.