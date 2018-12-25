Share:

BOULOGNE - According to French media reports, sixteen migrants were picked up around 5:00 a.m. several kilometres off the French port of Boulogne.

The boat was sailing with lights switched off and going along an unusual trajectory and was not responding to radio messages. French authorities boarded the fishing vessel and directed it back to the port.

According to reports, the number of migrants trying to cross English chanel has increased significantly in recent weeks.

The English Channel, separating the United Kingdom from continental Europe, is a busy shipping area. Many cases of migrants attempting to cross the Channel to get to Britain have been registered in the past several years.