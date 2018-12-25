Share:

LAHORE - A young woman and her boyfriend were killed for bringing shame to the family at a village in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood early on Monday.

Police described the double-murder as honour killings and said that a suspect was arrested by police soon after the incident. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Nabeela and 20-year-old Usman. A police official said the girl had developed friendship with the boy, who was the resident of the same village.

The main suspect named by police as Naseer tried to flee after the killings but he was captured by locals and handed over to the police for interrogation. According to a police investigator, Naseer is the brother of Nabeela.

On the day of incident, Nabeela and Usman were talking to each other in the backyard of a house in the village when Naseer along with his accomplices appeared there and attacked them with a large knife and iron rods. As a result, both the victims died on the spot. The other attackers fled instantly but villagers managed to capture Naseer and handed him to the police for investigations.

The police also registered a double murder case and launched the homicide probe with no arrest made yet.

The incidents of killing for so-called honour are quite common in this Punjab province where more than 1,850 persons were murdered, mostly by relatives, for bringing shame to their families from 2011 to 2016.

The federal government, two years ago, introduced new laws to severely punish the criminals involved in honour killings but the legislation seems unable to stop ruthless and horrific killings even in urban parts of the country.

A young man was tortured to death allegedly by relatives of his ‘girlfriend’ in a village in the Hayer police precincts just two weeks ago.

Father of the deceased told the police that a group of men had attacked Saeed with iron rods when he was on his way home. As a result, the youth sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.