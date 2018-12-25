Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has released an amount of Rs184.688 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs675 billion.

The released funds include Rs76.67 billion for federal ministries and Rs18.511 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs81.26 billion for National Highway Authority against the total allocation of Rs185.2 billion for current financial year.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs5.610 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which the government had earmarked Rs33.36 billion in its fiscal development programme 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs2.78 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government had allocated Rs13.97 billion in its PSDP 2018-19.

Under PSDP, the Railways Division received Rs8.07 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs443.5 million out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion respectively.

The government also released an amount of Rs11.80 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs30.9 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19, while Rs10.182 billion have been released for different developmental projects of Atomic Energy Commission.

For building the water reservoirs in the country, Water Resource Division received Rs16.478 billion out of total allocation of Rs77.9 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Under its annual development programme, the government has also released Rs1.403 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs10.9 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs114 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs285 million.

An amount of Rs1.441 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.34 billion and Rs465.34 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 802.7 million for the current year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs9.3 million has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs463.2, million, Rs1.791billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs7.03 billion whereas Rs 493.5 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs2.9 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs11.169 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs 4.28 billion for Interior Division, Rs 20.3 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 408.5 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 10.678 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.8 billion, and Rs 7.8 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 16.1 billion.