Share:

LAHORE - Hassan Hamid emerged as title winner in the Friends of Golf Challenge Match here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday. Hassan’s 18 holes score of net 72 fetched him the trophy of the day in handicap category 0-15. His nearest challenger was Dr Nasrullah, who tried hard to prevail over Hassan but had to be content with the runner-up position, losing to Hassan by one stroke. Ali Hassan finished third as his score was net 74. This golf event produced competition in the handicap category 16 to 24 also, where Rana Ikram claimed first net, SM Shakeel second and Mansoor Zaigham third. The nearest to the pin prize was secured by Faisal Sayid while the longest drive was hit by Tariq Habib Malik. In the end, Lt Gen (r) M Tariq and Imran Mairaj gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter