LAHORE - Police have mounted one of the biggest security operations in Punjab to guard churches and public places on the eve of Christmas.

Thousands of police guards are deployed around religious places, parks, markets, and bus-stands to ensure foolproof security as Christian community starts Christmas celebration throughout the province.

A police spokeswoman said, “All security arrangements have been finalized and all field officers (are directed) to provide security to Christian community, besides, the churches.” At least 21,135 officers and officials of the Punjab police have been deployed around 2,778 churches to ensure best security arrangements, the spokesperson said.

According to officials, the police will use 2,869 metal detectors in addition to walkthrough gates for security checking around the churches. The Churches have been bifurcated into A and B categories. At least 630 churches are included in B-category.

All field officers are directed to ensure the security of the churches, parks, and other public places. Also, more than 1300 CCTV cameras have been activated to monitor the security situation. The field officers will remain in close liaison with the Christian community leaders so that the community can celebrate Christmas activities without any fear.

In Lahore, more than 10,000 police officers and officials will perform duty on the eve of Christmas around 594 Churches including 59 sensitive churches of A+ category. All divisional SPs and DSPs have been directed to personally visit the churches in their respective jurisdiction to check security deployment.

According to a Lahore police spokesman, the police would ensure three-layer security for the churches on the Christmas. All the routes leading towards churches would be scanned and Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units would remain on-patrol around all the churches and Christian colonies.

All the visitors will be allowed to enter the churches only after proper identification and physical checking. Also, snipers will be deployed on the rooftop of sensitive churches whereas parking places will be made at a distance of hundred meters away from churches.

Meanwhile, police intensified security around Christmas Bazaars set up in different areas of the city. The police guards will remain on high-alert around Christian colonies to ensure foolproof security arrangements till late Tuesday.