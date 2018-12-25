Share:

ISLAMABAD - The registrar office of Islamabad High Court issued schedule for duty judges during winter vacations started from December 24 to January 8, 2019.

According to a notification issued by IHC Registrar Office on the directions of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Miallah, the Islamabad High Court chief justice will be on winter vacations from December 26 to 29 while he will head the bench on December 24 and 31 and January 4, 7 and 8.

Justice Aamer Farooq will avail his winter vacations from December 24 to January 1 while he will conduct hearing of the cases on January 2, 4, 7 and 8.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will be on his winter vacations only January 3 and 4 while he will preside over the bench on December 24, 28 and 31 and January 2, 7 and 8.

Similarly, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will get his winter vacations from December 26 to January 7 while he will conduct hearing of the cases only on December 24 and January 8.

According to the notification, the IHC Chief Justice further ordered that the following categories of the cases will be fixed during the winter vacations.

These cases include only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters to be fixed in urgent and ordinary cause lists, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by the court, urgent petitions seeking injunction or stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the chief justice of IHC and vacation judge.

In this regard, the registry will remain open for filing of all other cases while court timing will be from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm (Monday to Thursday) and the office timing will be observed as from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (Monday to Thursday and Saturday).