MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Minhas has strongly condemned the brutal act of the Indian authorities for not releasing Hurriyat leader Farooq Ahmad Dar on parole to attend funeral of his mother. Dar is currently behind the bars in Delhi's infamous Tihar jail along with his other comrades for their active role in the freedom movement.

In his statement issued here Monday he said "The Indian government has violated the basic human rights by not allowing Hurriyat leader Farooq Ahmad Dar to attend funeral of his mother. But we salute the Hurriyat leader and his family members who are still unwavering and determined in the face of atrocities."

Mushtaq Minhas said the Hurriyat leaders who are currently facing imprisonment would always be placed on the right side of the history, adding "Use of brutal force and acts of human rights violations would not help India mute the voice of the Kashmiri people."He said Farooq Ahmad Dar has been serving jail sentence like a 'true soldier' of the independence movement in which the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people has no match in the human history of the world.

The AJK minister said the Indian government has adopted such cheap tactics that cannot be seen even in the shattered societies but still it cannot be able to defeat the determination of the Kashmiri people who would not accept less than independence from India. "The Indian security forces struck 18-month-old Hiba Nasir in the occupied Kashmir as her mother tried to protect her at home during clashes. She was in her mother's arms when the volley of pellets hit her. Now little kids are rendering sacrifices in the Independence movement that will shake the very foundations of India," he said.

Minhas urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their role to stop atrocities and brutalities of occupied Indian forces against innocent, unarmed and peaceful people of Kashmir, which are struggling for their just right to self-determination.