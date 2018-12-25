Share:

LONDON - The man was convicted of raping a 7-year old child from his own family and now is to be deported back to India after being stripped of his British citizenship. An Indian man was convicted by a UK court for sexually abusing a 7-year old child from within his own family and was stripped of his British citizenship, according to the news agency PTI.

The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison. He has also been placed on the sexual offenders’ registry for life. The man was convicted on 23 seprate counts on and now faces deportation to India.

The court convicted him of grooming and raping the minor boy between 2003 and 2010. The man had appealed his conviction, which he won, but taking cognizance of the seriousness of the matter.