ISLAMABAD - Knitwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 10.58 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 52,171 thousand dozens of knitwear worth $1.214 billion was exported during the period from July-November, 2018-19 as compared to exports of 43,388 thousand dozen valuing $1.098 billion of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, country also earned $1.022 billion by exporting about 18,465 thousand dozen of readymade garments as against the exports of 15,306 thousand dozen of readymade garments valuing $1.019 billion of same period of last year.

According to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of readymade garments during the last five months had witnessed 0.28 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

In first five months of current fiscal year, bedwear exports from the country were recorded at $966.007 million as compared to exports of 947.404 million of same period last year.

About 165,686 metric tons of bedwear was exported during the period form July-November, 2018-19, as compared to the exports of 156,823 metric tons, registering an increase of 1.96 percent, the data revealed.

However, exports of towels was decreased by 2.24 percent as it came down from $321.787 in first five months of last fiscal year to million to $314.578 million during the period under review.

Textile group exports in first five months had decreased by 0.07 percent as against the same period of last year as textile products worth $5.508 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $ 5.509 billion of same period of last year.

During the period under review, exports of raw cotton decreased by 72.56 percent, cotton yarn by 14.72 percent and cotton cloth by 0.85 percent respectively.