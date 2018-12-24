Share:

SIALKOT-PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and character building of students to make true future architect.

She was addressing the participants of a special ceremony held as part of the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Govt Fatima Degree College for Girls Dhalleywali near Head Marala here on Monday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government has been making all out sincere efforts for spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country. She said that the government is committed to ensure easy access of everyone to quality education and all out resources are being utilised for the purpose.

PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and focus on personality building of the students for making them true future architect. She said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education.

She highly hailed the role of teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers have been a precious asset to the whole society and masons of the nation.

The PTI leader added that the students are the future of the country and the government is providing maximum facilities to enable them serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

She revealed that the government has been striving for curbing the menace of darkness of ignorance through spread of the light of knowledge and education.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character building of the students.

“Students are the future of the country and their grooming and character building will enable them face the challenges they will have in future,” she pointed out, adding that there is a need for change in social attitude towards the promotion of quality education. She also urged for collective efforts to remove hurdles from the way of this noble cause.

On the occasion, Director College Gujranwala Division Zubair Khalil said that the students are the future of the country and collective efforts are needed to ensure quality education to the young generation for development and prosperity of the country.

Later, Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed prizes among brilliant students for their absolute performance in curriculum and extra-curriculum activities.

She also planted a sapling there under Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Programme.