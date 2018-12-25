Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a ‘Milli Naghma’ Contest: Tribute to Quaid marking Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations falling on December 25 for students and youngsters.

Only amateur youth (age group 12-18) can participate in the event. Authentic ‘milli naghmas’ written to pay tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards creation of Pakistan will be included in the contest.

Cash prizes (1st Rs15,000, 2nd Rs10,000 and 3rd Rs8,000) will be granted to 3 top winning contestants on the recommendations of a jury comprising experts in the field of music.

While two consolation prizes worth Rs5,000 each will also be awarded to the contestants securing 4th and 5th positions.

According to the organisers, the event is an opportunity for youngsters to explore their hidden talent and show their skills on a platform of national level, while the contest will also create awareness among the youngsters about the significance of celebrating national days.

Lok Virsa with its mandate is focusing on promotion of folk heritage of Pakistan in a way that is relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds and to provide more meaning, depth and rootedness in life. The promotion of folk heritage will also create more space for expressing diversity within culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity and could contribute towards being a stronger democracy and a stronger nation, the organisers said.

Meanwhile, a photographic exhibition titled “Life of Jinnah” was put on display here Monday under the aegis of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in collaboration with Lok Virsa coinciding with the Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The exhibition comprises more than 200 photographs showing Quaid’s life, his family members and various stages of Pakistan Movement. Many photographs feature the Quaid-e-Azam holding official meetings and attending functions after creation of Pakistan. Photographs of the historical moment of Quaid’s addressing the first constituent Assembly on August 14, 1947 are also on display.