LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has released its Christmas plan aimed at maintaining cleanliness around the Christian localities, missionary schools, Christmas bazaars and churches across the city by collecting and transporting solid waste generated during Christmas holidays.

Separate duty roasters of staff and Waste Collection and Transportation Vehicles have been issued to both Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak with strict instructions to implement the plan as per need.

Mechanical washing of some 140 major Churches in the city has already begun.

Adjacent areas and roads to leading churches will also be both manually and mechanically swept and washed and later on lime will be applied to give pavements a clean look. Operations Deputy General Manager Asif Iqbal will lead the managerial and monitoring team.

According to LWMC spokesperson Jamil Khawar, all workers are special assets of the company and LWMC sanitary workers will be facilitated on getting 50 percent discount on joy rides in Jillani Park and Gulshan e Iqbal Park on the eve of Christmas day by showing their official identity cards. LWMC always facilitates its workers on such events and shows solidarity and

happiness.