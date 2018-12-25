Share:

Lahore - Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain yesterday took to twitter to reject the allegation levelled against his group in the JIT report that was submitted to the Supreme Court.

“This is hereby to clarify that we purchased Icon tower land through cross cheque payment. There was never any irregularity or illegality involved. Supreme Court has summoned me and Zain on matters of land purchase ONLY and we will submit ourselves with clean hands,” he tweeted. In another tweet, Malik Riaz said, “Regarding OPAL 225, payments were made in pursuance of Joint Venture Agreement and all payments are duly reflected in Bahria Town Pvt Limited audit accounts and are also shown in Tax Returns.”