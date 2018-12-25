Share:

KARACHI - The police on Monday arrested a man for killing his sister-in-law over domestic dispute few days ago and recovered the knife used in the murder.

According to SHO Hassebullah Qureshi, the accused identified as Shakeel was involved in killing his sister-in-law Faiza as she refused to marry her sister with him. The police said that the incident took place on Sunday in Liaquatbad area when the suspect once again forced the deceased woman to marry her sister with him and upon the refusal, he stabbed his sister-in-law to death and fled from the scene.

The police claimed that the arrested suspects confessed to killing Faiza. The knife used in the incident has also been recovered and further investigation was underway, said the SHO.

BODY FOUND

An unknown dead body was found from Korangi Crossing. As per rescue sources the body seemed to be in 60s could not be identified as. According to police, initially there were no evidences on torture or bullet injuries on the body however the final report would be made after postmortem report. The body was shifted to morgue after fulfillment of all legal and medical procedures.

MAN SHOT DEAD

In another incident, a 40-year old Ata-ur-Rehman was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mangophir area of the city. According to police, Ata-ur-Rehman, who was a resident of North Nazimabad went to Mangohpir for some work where some unknown assailants riding on bike chased him. After seeing the bikers, the deceased tried to escape from the scene however the shooters opened fires on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The incident seemed to be done personal enmity, however further investigation was underway, said police. The body was handed over to family members after completion of legal formalities.