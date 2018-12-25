Share:

MOSCOW - Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday that Russia had to take measures toward foreign media to respond to the recent situation with RT broadcaster in the West.

Last week, the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) said that RT had breached the regulator’s broadcast rules by failing to provide impartial news coverage in seven programs aired in March and April, a decision at which RT, in turn, has expressed its disappointment. The watchdog said it was considering imposing statutory sanctions on the broadcaster.

“You know that we do not impose any restrictive measures in relation to media, but taking into account such an attitude toward our Russian media, in particular, RT, we are simply obliged to respond in kind. Otherwise, it will be completely unfair,” the speaker said at a briefing.