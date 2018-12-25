Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is being celebrated at the national level for the very first time in the history of the country to express solidarity with the minorities.

“Every citizen has equal rights as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan irrespective of colour, creed and ethnicity. The Punjab government is promoting a true image of the country in which all citizens would have equal rights,” he added.

The minister was addressing the cake-cutting ceremony held in connection with Christmas at DGPR office here on Monday. It was attended by Christian employees in large numbers. The minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was making all-out efforts to remove a sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Aalam said, “The Christmas festival teaches us unity, peace and love amongst ourselves and our all minorities are fully protected and safeguarded in the country. Our minorities played a pivotal role in the Pakistan movement and the country came into being through the decisive vote of the minorities.”

Punjab Director General of Public Relations Amjad Hussain Bhatti congratulated the Christian employees on the eve of Christmas.

He said the government had disbursed salary to Christian employees before Christmas. Later, a Christmas cake was also cut.