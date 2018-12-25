Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that minorities will be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan keeping in accordance with Quaid's message.

In his message to the nation on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary, PM Imran said, “Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens.”

He added, that it should be remembered that his [Quaid-e-Azam’s] early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity. His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority."

"Naya Pakistan is Quaid's Pakistan and we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” the premier added.