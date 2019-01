Share:

Motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin and Motorway parts from Pindi Bhatyan to Faysalabad and Gojra were closed as dense fog engulfed parts of Punjab.

Spokesman of Motorway Police said, “Motorway M1 has also been closed from Peshawar to Rashakai. Different districts of Punjab are experiencing dense fog, badly affecting traffic flow on motorway and highways.”

Drivers were asked to use fog lights and evade travel amid fog.