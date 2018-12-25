Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the accountability court handed down 7-year jail term to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, MQM-P viewed that all individual and political parties should respect verdicts of the courts. “All individual and political forces should respect decision of courts,” said MQM-P leader Syed Amin-ul-Haque while commenting on accountability court’s decision. The MQM-P’s MNA said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement wanted to see corruption-free Pakistan.