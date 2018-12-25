Share:

The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. A lawyer and politician by profession, he served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on August 14, 1947.

Following Pakistan's independence, Jinnah held the position of the nation's first governor-general until his death on September 11, 1948.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

A change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi earlier today.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the guards' duty from Pakistan Air Force.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also visit the mausoleum to pay homage to the great leader of the sub-continent.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar will also visit Quaid's mausoleum to lay flowers and offer Fateha prayers on behalf of the people of the city.

The government of Sindh has notified December 25 as a public holiday for all offices of autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under its administrative control except essential services.

The national flag has been hoisted on principal government buildings across the country. Special events have been arranged on the day to highlight and promote Jinnah's ideas and views, particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, and upholding of democracy.

Different activities will be held in schools and colleges and public and private departments while social and literary organisations will arrange special programmes to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam's life-long political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.