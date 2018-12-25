Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority added another feature in its Mobile App which will help commuters to get information regarding fog, weather and traffic conditions on way to their destination.

Earlier, the NHA provided access to information through its mobile App about its projects, toll rates and location of toll plazas but the app was functional only on android mobiles. However; now it has been claimed by the authority that NHA-IS Android Application may be downloaded and installed on Android and apple devices by searching NHA-IS through Google Play Store and Apple APP Store.

The travellers can now use this Mobile App to get information about fog and traffic congestion during journey on NHA networks. The application is providing information about the ongoing projects, their source of funding, present progress, and contact details of respective project directors while the application will also identify the GIS location of the projects.

The application enables the users to get details of countrywide toll plazas on road networks of the NHA along the approved tax rates for the same. This app will also help commuters to plan their journey by marking their destinations.

The details of existing highways and motorways network are also listed in the application. The special road safety measures are also included in the application to educate the public while emergency contact details of NHA and National Highway and Motorway Police are also available on this site.

The application is developed indigenously by NHA’s own information technology section, which is being headed by a Deputy Director Waqas Khalid Malik.