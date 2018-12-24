Share:

FAISALABAD-One person died and several others got injured when three bogies of Shalimar Express derailed here on Monday, Pakistan Railways sources said. According to details, three bogies of Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar Express derailed near Risalewala area of Faisalabad. As result, one passenger, resident of Gujranwala, died in the accident and several others sustained injuries. The Rescue 1122 personnel and Pakistan Railways authorities reached the scene and started rescue operation. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.