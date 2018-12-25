Share:

Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attack at a government edifice in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of over 41 precious lives and injuries to many others.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.” The statement of Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

“We also reiterate our solidarity with Afghanistan in their fight against the common enemy of terrorism,” the statement further added.