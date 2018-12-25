Share:

Describing the reports of Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) on Panama Papers and fake accounts as “case studies in how states fail,”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was puzzled and perplexed by those who were still defending the plunderers.

“The Panama JIT report & the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail - getting impoverished & drowning in debt. The scale & methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous & mind-boggling,” he tweeted.

“I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers,” Imran further added.

An accountability court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference.