ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mizari said that the parents were equally responsible to protect the rights of their children in addition to the government.

She was addressing in a seminar organised by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Child Rights Movement (CRM) on the topic of Child Protection: Issues, Solutions and Opportunities here on Monday.

She said that state was responsible to ensure protection of human rights but the parents were equally responsible to protect children’s rights. She said that the Ministry of Human Rights was going to launch a media campaign for child protection in Pakistan.

“The children’s protection starts from the home and family”, she maintained, adding, “The ministry is progressively working to implement the Child protection Bill for capital territory.”

She said that the Ministry was working to create awareness on inheritance while we are also working on implementation of Juvenile Justice Ordinance (JJSO). She said that the Ministry of Human Rights also own the transgender bill and working for the betterment of transgender individuals in the country.

“State alone can’t do all the things and civil society can also contribute to execute all those legislations in the county”, she suggested.

The Minister stated further that Pakistan as signatory of the International instruments was responsible to introduce new legislations, which are aligned with Constitution of Pakistan, and Pakistan will fulfil its responsibilities.

The Ministry is moving on to remove contradiction for protection of the rights of the children. She said that the Ministry had sent home-based workers bill for approval. She also said that Ministry was working on curriculum revision with ministry of education and Human rights course would be added in the curriculum.

Sajjad Ali Cheema, the Executive Director, SPARC in his welcome address, said that his organisation was working to end violence against children. He said that SPARC was exclusively working, promoting and protecting child rights with a focus to eliminate child labour, improving situations for juvenile justice, violence against children, access to education for every child and children wellbeing in Pakistan.

“It is SPARC’s believe that child rights are human rights”, Sajjad Ali Cheema said, adding, “SPARC’s vision is to seek a world in which children are valued and empowered and their rights should be promoted and protected.”

The seminar was attended by Dr Shireen M. Mizari, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Barrister Ali Saif, Member Senate of Pakistan, Maiza Hameed, Member National Assembly, Dr Anis Ahmad, VC Riphah International University, Islamabad, Dr Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq, Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chairperson Department of Media and Communication Studies, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Mati Ullah, Senior Journalist, representatives from the civil society and students.