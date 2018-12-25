Share:

LAHORE - PIA has resumed its flights from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and first flight PK-896 left in the early hours on Monday. Direct link between Lahore and Kuala Lumpur resumed after a gap of two years. PIA is using its Boeing 777 aircrafts for these flights. Twice-a-week flights will operate via Bangkok.

PIA President and CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik in his message upon commencements of flights said that PIA will provide direct travel access to passengers so that the problems faced by passengers through connecting flights will be minimize. He said the PIA will resume flights on those routes that are profitable for the National Carrier. He further said the PIA is also planning to open new profitable destination upon arrival of new air planes in its fleet.

Passengers and business community lauded the resumption of these flights and assured their full support for successful operation. PIA district Manager Omer Nawaz Goraya, Deputy Station Manager Amir Malik, Sales Manager Baber Zaman, Ticket Office Manager Tanveer Qasim saw off the passengers at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP).